Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the famed entertainment duo said the 75-year-old magician is responding well to treatment.

“Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic,” their publicists said in a statement.

Horn is only occasionally in the public eye more than 16 years after a tiger attacked him and dragged him offstage during a show at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The tiger bit into his neck Oct. 3, 2003, resulting in severe injuries.

Siegfried & Roy performed with white tigers for years before the attack, becoming one of the world’s most famous magic acts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Adopt a Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a Senior"

Salon Opening Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon Opening Plans"

Shelter for Tornadoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter for Tornadoes"

Special Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Meeting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Suspect"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge