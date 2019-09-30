Runner killed by lightning while finishing 50K race in southeast Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — A runner has been killed by lightning as he was about to finish a 50-kilometer race in southeast Kansas.

Organizers of the FlatRock race said in a Facebook post that 33-year-old Thomas Stanley, of Andover, was struck Saturday while competing in the race at the Elk City State Park, which is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

KSN-TV reports that Race Director Carolyn Robinson says many runners and officials tried to give Stanley CPR and first-aid, but were unsuccessful. Robinson says his wife was presented the medal he would have received. The couple had three children.

His family described him in a statement as a “devoted husband, father, and friend.” Stanley worked for the nonprofit Kansas Leadership Center, which provides leadership training.

