Russian city to demolish structure never occupied, derided as the ‘Robot’ building

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The never-occupied building is seen in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The hulking never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot’s head that has loomed over the city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region’s governor says. The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union’s economic struggles and later was assessed to be structurally unsound. (AP Photo/James Heintz)

MOSCOW (AP) — A hulking, never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot’s head that has loomed over the Russian city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region’s governor says.

The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union’s economic struggles. The building, which later was assessed to be structurally unsound, and became one of the city’s most widely known emblems, particularly when the fan zone for the 2018 World Cup matches in Kaliningrad was set up in a vast square next to it.

The Brutalist building’s protruding covered balconies resembling two eyes and a mouth led to it being nicknamed “The Buried Robot.”

Regional governor Anton Alikhanov said demolition is expected to begin early next year and that officials are discussing the possibility of making fragments of it available as souvenirs, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported Wednesday.

Kaliningrad is the administrative center of the Russian exclave of the same name, which is located between Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

A very cold Thursday forecast

Evertide

NDC NOV 12

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

NDHP Helps Grant Family

Harvest

Surprise for Veteran

Hiring EMTs

Wreath Sponsoring

Veteran Ceremony

KX Gives Back

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss