Russian Reconnaissance Aircraft intercepted near Alaska

U.S. and Canadian jets have intercepted Russian Reconnaissance Aircraft off the coast of Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says two Russian Maritime Aircraft flew in the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone for about four hours on Monday. They remained in International Airspace but came as close as 50 nautical miles to the Alaskan coast.

Norad Aircraft escorted the Russian jets their entire time in the zone. Russian Aircraft operate in the area as part of their training efforts. This comes as U.S. officials have expressed concerns over Russia’s increased activity in the arctic.