Golf Talk after August 28

Russian war ships cause stir for US fishing fleet off Alaska

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The presence of Russian military assets caused a stir for U.S. commercial fishing vessels in the Bering Sea off Alaska this week, but the ships are only there to conduct war games, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

“We were notified by multiple fishing vessels that were operating out the Bering Sea that they had come across these vessels and were concerned, so they contacted us,” Coast Guard spokesman Kip Wadlow said.

The Coast Guard contacted the Alaskan Command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which confirmed the ships were there as part of a pre-planned Russian military exercise that was known to some U.S. military officials, Wadlow said.

Wadlow did not have information about the scope of the exercise or how many Russian vessels were involved, referring those questions to the Alaskan Command.

Officials at the Anchorage base referred questions to Air Force officials at U.S. Northern Command, which could immediately provide more information on the Russian exercises.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

MSA United Way Homeless Shelter Update

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

First Day of School

FDHU Contact Tracing

YHF

Williston Veterans Golf Scramble

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

Zap Teen Starts Hatchery Kits

Air Quality

Bishop Ryan Back to School

Recovery Support

New Bookmobile

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss