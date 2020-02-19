Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Nascar driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday, just two days after a fiery wreck at the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing tweeted on his progress Wednesday, saying Newman is now walking around. It said he’s also been joking around with staff, friends and family, and spending time with his two daughters.

On Monday, Newman’s car spun out and crashed just before he crossed the Daytona 500 finish line. The car caught fire and rescue crews had to cut the roof to get Newman out. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

