SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office said her body was found about four miles east of where she was last seen.

Sioux Falls police said she was supposed to leave Sioux Falls to drive to Arkansas but never arrived, prompting a missing person’s report. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office says her death is under investigation.