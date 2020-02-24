Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

S. Dakota kills bill from survivors of Catholic school abuse

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Left, Geraldine Dubourt, Francis Hart, Marie Ogitchida, Mikayla Maxwell and Michelle Dauphinais Echols stand on the steps of the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre, S.D. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Lawmakers killed a bill that would have given survivors of childhood sexual abuse a two-year window to sue organizations in which abuse occurred. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature has killed a proposal to open a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits against organizations in which the abuse occurred.

Lawmakers heard emotional testimony from a woman who described how she and other young children were raped and abused during the 1950s and 1960s at a Catholic boarding school for Native Americans. For nearly a decade, a group of nine sisters has made their case to a lawmaker in Pierre.

The women argued that lawmakers’ inaction keeps organizations unaccountable for sexual abuse and could allow future abuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24"

Homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homelessness"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Eating Disorder Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating Disorder Week"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24"

New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "New App"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24"

Hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hypertension"

Snow Likely To Slow Down The Monday Commute For Many

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Likely To Slow Down The Monday Commute For Many"

NFP Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFP Program"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Mandaree Sexual Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandaree Sexual Abuse"

Klobuchar Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar Visit"

Starving Rooster Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starving Rooster Closed"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-23-20"

MSU Broadcasting Dept.

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Broadcasting Dept."

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge