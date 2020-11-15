San Antonio 4-year-old loses both parents to COVID-19

National News

by: Russell Falcon and NBC

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN/NBC) — A four-year-old in San Antonio has lost both his mother and his father to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez’s mother Mariah died from COVID-19 in October, just a few months after the disease killed his father Adan.

Raidan’s relatives say the deaths have been devastating to the boy who is supposed to celebrate his fifth birthday in just a few days.

“Raiden being left behind, it’s very hard,” says grandmother Rozie Salinas.

The family is hoping to lift his spirits with a drive-thru parade and celebration, and is asking their community to do their part to help slow the spread of the disease.

Raiden’s great-aunt says, “We’ve lost two people now to COVID-19 and I can’t emphasize enough the severity, the seriousness and the hurt that this pandemic can cause, so wear your mask, be safe.”

Earlier this week, Texas became the first state in the U.S. to surpass one million coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, the Texas DSHS reports 1,014,160 confirmed cases and 19,470 deaths from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class B Region Championships

WDA volleyball tournament

State swim meet

Mobile home in Bismarck

EMT on COVID

N.D. Mask mandate reaction

Robert One Minute 11-14

Remembering a fallen soldier

MSU Nursing Program COVID-19 plan

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-14-20

Class AAA Championship

Diabuddies Program

New Flooring Shop

Class AA Championship

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

United Way T Shirt Day

Minot Nurse

Vendor Village

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss