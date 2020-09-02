Sanford Health first to test new COVID-19 therapy on patients

Coronavirus
Sanford Health systems has started human testing of a unique COVID-19 therapy to treat people with early stages of the virus.

The testing will involve 21 adult patients across several Sanford sites, although there’s no word yet on the locations of those sites within the Sanford Health system.

The drug is known as SAB-185 and, in simple terms, it helps produce antibodies in the human body to fight COVID-19.

What’s unique about SAB-185 is that it is derived from genetically engineered cattle to produce fully human antibodies, allowing “scalable and reliable production” of antibody products.

The drug is the work of biopharmaceutical company SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., located in Sioux Falls, SD, which is also home to Sanford Health.

Sanford is the flagship clinical site for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Phase 1b trial in COVID-19.

