Sanford Health postponing non-emergency surgeries in SD due to that state’s surge of COVID-19 patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health is temporarily rescheduling non-emergency surgeries in South Dakota as it deals with an influx of coronavirus patients.

Sanford Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the move is a standard part of its surge plan to ensure it can maintain staffing and bed capacity for the patients who need it.

The South Dakota Department of Health said Tuesday another 1,004 South Dakotans tested positive for coronavirus since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 48,854.

Eight more people died of COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall death toll to 446.