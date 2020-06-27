Live Now
Saturday is National PTSD Awareness Day

Saturday puts an important spotlight on post-traumatic stress disorder, a disorder that affects millions of adults in the U.S.

National PTSD Awareness Day honors the legacy of North Dakota Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Joe Biel, who suffered from post-traumatic stress and, after returning home to North Dakota from his second tour of duty in Iraq, took his life in April 2007.

Staff Sgt. Biel’s birthday, June 27, was chosen to mark “National Post-Traumatic Stress Awareness Day.”

It’s a day to acknowledge and learn more about the impact PTSD has on the lives of those who suffer from it.

According to the National Institute of Health, traumatic stress has a broad effect on the brain and can even alter areas of it. But PTSD doesn’t only occur with soldiers.

The National Institute of Mental Health points out that violent assaults, natural and human-caused disasters, accidents and combat can all lead to PTSD.

