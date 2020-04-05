Saturday Marks the 52nd Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

National News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Today is the 52nd anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The site of the shooting, The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, is now home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Fewer and fewer civil rights advocates who worked with King remain to tell the story. Of King’s entourage the day he died, only the Reverend Jesse Jackson and former UN ambassador, Andrew Young remain.

Just this year … The Reverend Joseph Lowery died at the age of 98.

King’s legacy lives on in continued efforts and legislation to end racism and other forms of discrimination in the US.

