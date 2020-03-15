Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures

National News

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The public educational company Scholastic came up with a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them home during coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic set up a ‘Learn From Home’ website with four categories: PreK and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6+. Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students with 15 additional days on the way.

Each day of content is filled with exciting articles and stories, videos, and fun learning challenges. The students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours’ worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.

Click here to visit the website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge