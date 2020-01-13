SD School district settles suit filed by former student

(AP) — A South Dakota school district has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit brought by a former honor student.

Addison Ludwig said former Elk Point-Jefferson High School principal Travis Aslesen singled her out after she was featured in the school newspaper in 2017 describing how she enjoys “Netflix n’ Chill with my boyfriend.”

Ludwig said she didn’t know the term refers to casual sexual encounters until Aslesen brought it to her attention.

Aslesen revoked her senior privileges and removed her as editor of the newspaper in retribution. Ludwig says male students who used the term were not disciplined.