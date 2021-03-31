Schools grapple with South Dakota governor’s order on transgender sports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued executive orders to bar transgender girls from girls’ sports leagues, it appeared to be a quick fix to what had become a political mess.

But the governor’s orders won’t cause immediate changes and may not be implemented at all unless the Legislature addresses the issue.

While the governor’s spokesman Ian Fury says that “school districts are expected to implement that policy,” an organization representing school administrators says it will likely stick to a policy of allowing transgender athletes to apply to join teams that align with their gender identity.

Transgender advocates say a ban sends a hurtful message to transgender children.