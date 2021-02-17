Schools in Los Angeles cut police funds to boost Black students

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, a police car is parked outside of Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles. The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students. The plan was approved by the school board on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students. The plan approved by the school board Tuesday will cut 70 sworn officers, 62 non-sworn officers and one support staff position. That will leave the force with 211 officers. The $25 million and other money will create a $36.5 million fund for the new Black Student Achievement Plan aimed at 53 schools that have high numbers of Black students and below-average proficiency in math and English, among other concerns

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Emergency Services

Ash Wednesday

Variant Cases

Price of Cattle

Car Thefts

Sports Bets

Essential Caregivers

Abortion Bill Vote

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Minot High Boys Hockey

Why do bridges ice before roads?

HEART HEALTH INTERVIEW

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

NDC FEB 17

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Traffic Light Battery Back Up

Geneaologist

House Fires

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News