Scientist says vaccine could halve transmission

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks past a closed shop in Stirling, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Scotland are currently using a tier system to try and drive down coronavirus cases. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON — One of the scientists behind the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer says he’s confident that it could halve the transmission of the virus, resulting in a “dramatic” curb of the virus’ spread.

The chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech said Sunday that it is “absolutely essential” to have a high vaccination rate before next autumn to ensure a return to normal life next winter. He says if everything continues to go well, deliveries of the vaccine will start late this year or early next year.

He says he’s confident that transmission between people will be reduced by perhaps 50% through a highly effective vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that interim results showed the vaccine was 90% effective.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/15

Class B Region Championships

WDA volleyball tournament

State swim meet

Mobile home in Bismarck

EMT on COVID

N.D. Mask mandate reaction

Robert One Minute 11-14

Remembering a fallen soldier

MSU Nursing Program COVID-19 plan

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-14-20

Class AAA Championship

Diabuddies Program

New Flooring Shop

Class AA Championship

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

United Way T Shirt Day

Minot Nurse

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss