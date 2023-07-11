THE BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) – Four people, including two young children, were injured when a scooter-riding gunman allegedly opened fire outside a park in the Bronx Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened outside St. James Park near East 193rd Street and Morris Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video showed two suspects pulling up on a motorized scooter outside St. James Park. The passenger got off the scooter before firing into a crowd of people, injuring two children and two men outside the park, NYPD officials said.

Two brothers, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, who were with their mother on East 193rd Street both suffered wounds to their leg, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in his back, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh, according to authorities.

All four victims were expected to survive their injuries, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference Tuesday night.

Chell said there were hundreds of people in St. James Park at the time of the shooting. Authorities have yet to determine who the intended targets were and the motive for the shooting.

The suspects, who haven’t been arrested, fled on the scooter eastbound on East 193rd Street and then southbound onto Creston Avenue, authorities said. They were both wearing all black and masks, police said.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspects on the scooter and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

The 25-year-old suspect has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.