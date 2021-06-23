SD attorney general wants to keep cameras out of the courtroom at his trial

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of Ravnsborg because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year. The Army Reserve told the Argus Leader Monday, May 3, 2021, that the promotion has been flagged and won’t be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general wants to keep cameras and audio recording devices out of the courtroom when he goes on trial in connection with the death of a man along a Hyde County highway.

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to his driving the night he struck and killed Joe Boever.

A court document recently filed on behalf of Ravnsborg objects to cameras or audio recordings during his trial, which is scheduled to start Aug. 26.

The attorney general is charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.