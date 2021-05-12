SD attorney general’s trial in fatal crash could begin in August

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of Ravnsborg because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year. The Army Reserve told the Argus Leader Monday, May 3, 2021, that the promotion has been flagged and won’t be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s trial on charges he’s facing in a fatal 2020 crash could begin as early as August.

At a status hearing Wednesday, Judge John Brow says he’s aiming for the trial to begin in August or early September.

Ravnsborg’s attorney Tim Rensch requested 60 more days, citing the need to review key pieces of evidence, including interviews.

Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell urged the court to move ahead with the trial.

Ravnsborg is facing several misdemeanor charges in the September crash that killed Joseph Boever who was walking along a highway near Highmore when he was struck and killed.