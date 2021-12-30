SD committee investigating AG subpoena crash investigators

FILE – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Feb. 23, 2014. South Dakota lawmakers met behind closed doors on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, as they launched an impeachment investigation into the state attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have subpoenaed law enforcement officials and crash investigation documents as they weigh whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct in a fatal car crash.

After meeting behind closed doors in executive session for two days, a House committee unanimously approved the subpoenas in a brief public session Tuesday.

Jason Ravsnborg pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in a crash that killed Joe Boever when he was walking along a rural stretch of highway in September 2020 and Ravnsborg struck him with his car.