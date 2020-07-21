SD couple arrested in ax, crowbar attack in dispute over TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls couple is facing criminal charges after police say they broke into an apartment armed with an ax and crowbar in a dispute over a TV.

Police say the 23-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are facing charges of aggravated assault, burglary and cruelty to a minor.

According to authorities, the two went to an apartment building Friday, climbed over a fence and the woman used the ax to break the patio door glass.

There were two children and three adults in the apartment.

Police say the woman struck a man in the hand while her partner continued to swing the crowbar. They were arrested a short time later.