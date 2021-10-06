SD firefighters making progress on Rapid City area fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making progress in containing a fire that’s burned nearly 1.5 square miles northwest of Rapid City.

The so-called Auburn Fire is now 50% contained, according to fire officials.

Evacuated residents of the Marvel Mountain area were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday night, although the neighborhood remains closed to the general public.

Incident Commander Rob Powell with South Dakota Wildland Fire says the strong wind, high temperatures and shortage of resources have been a struggle for firefighters.

The fire was initially reported Monday afternoon near the Auburn Hills neighborhood with high wind gusts and dry grass fueling its spread.

