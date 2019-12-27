SD Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe’s hemp plan approved

FILE – This July 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows industrial hemp growing in a field in North Dakota’s Benson County. In Arizona, farmers will soon begin planting commercial hemp under a 2018 state law that just took effect once the state issues required licenses. (North Dakota Department of Agriculture via AP,File)

(AP) — The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s plan to grow hemp became one of the first in the nation to get federal approval.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture announced the Santee Sioux were among three tribes and three states to get approval under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Two other tribes in South Dakota — the Oglala Sioux and Yankton Sioux tribes — are still awaiting decisions on their plans.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has opposed hemp cultivation in the state, but that hasn’t stopped tribes from pursuing their own hemp plans.