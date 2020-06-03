SD Gov. Kristi Noem floats idea of police reforms in the state in light of George Floyd death

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. South Dakota Gov. A Native American tribe has told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem she’s not welcome on one of largest reservations in the country after she led efforts to pass […]

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will be examining the state’s policing laws after witnessing the death of George Floyd and protests it has sparked.

The Republican governor didn’t have many specifics on what police reforms she would press for in the state, mentioning a few issues she was considering.

But she acknowledged that a pressing problem was revealed by the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Noem suggested a conservative approach to policing reforms, pressing for the need for personal responsibility and change at the local level.