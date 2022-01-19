SD Gov. Kristi Noem slams focus of Republican-led impeachment probe into AG

South Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Kinney, left, points to a diagram of the 2020 crash in which South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway, during a House impeachment investigative committee meeting in Pierre, S.D., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Lawmakers are weighing whether Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is slamming how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash.

Noem told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a South Dakota House investigative committee is “attacking the integrity of our law enforcement officers,” adding that it was an “inappropriate” and “tragic” use of the committee’s attention. Noem’s comments expose a political divide among the Republicans who control state government.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking along a highway in 2020. The House investigative committee is sifting through the crash investigation as it weighs whether he should face impeachment charges.