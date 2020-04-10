Live Now
SD governor: 190 COVID-19 cases tied to Sioux Falls pork plant

FILE – In this April 9, 2020 file photo employees and family members protest outside a Smithfield Foods processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. The plant has had an outbreak of coronavirus cases according to Gov. Kristi Noem. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem reports that 190 cases of COVID-19 have been tied to an outbreak at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls.

The Republican governor says the health department is stepping up mitigation efforts at the plant and declaring a public health emergency in the county where the plant is located.

The outbreak at the plant accounts for 1 in 3 confirmed cases statewide.

Smithfield Foods plans to close the plant for three days to clean and install barriers.

Noem says Smithfield’s actions so far are “appropriate,” even though workers and their families have protested a lack of action from Smithfield.

