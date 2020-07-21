SD lawmakers criticize Gov. Noem on tribal checkpoints controversy

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are calling for formal consultation processes between tribal and state governments after Gov. Kristi Noem’s handling of a conflict over coronavirus checkpoints set up by tribes.

Legislators on a committee tasked with navigating tribal relations are criticizing the governor for escalating the checkpoints dispute.

They say an established process for creating agreements would help settle conflicts.

The Republican governor and the leaders of several tribes have exchanged legal threats and barbs after Noem threatened to sue tribes in May if they didn’t remove checkpoints on federal and state highways.

The tribes set up the checkpoints to mitigate coronavirus infection concerns.