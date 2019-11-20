SD lawmakers say they’ll try again on hemp in 2020

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota lawmakers say they’re working on a bill for the next legislative session that would pave the way for hemp to be grown in the state.

That would put them on a likely collision course with Gov. Kristi Noem, who vetoed such legislation earlier this year. The House successfully voted to override but lawmakers fell two votes short in the Senate.

Democratic lawmaker Oren Lesmeister says he is “very confident” that enough lawmakers will support a hemp bill next year to override a veto. In the meantime, supporters are working to educate their colleagues on hemp and its uses.

South Dakota, Mississippi and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow hemp cultivation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"

Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burglary"

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Leo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leo"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Snowbirds Beware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowbirds Beware"

United Way Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Walk"

Travel Sickness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Sickness"

Williston PW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston PW"

New Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bar Close"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge