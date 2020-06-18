SD Man drowns after saving 2 children at lake near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man who drowned in a Minnehaha County lake died after saving two children who had fallen off a flotation device.

Authorities say 38-year-old Lazerick Grant, of Sioux Falls, died at Sanford Hospital on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Walsh says deputies were dispatched to Wall Lake west of Sioux Falls shortly before 9 p.m Tuesday on a report of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told officials Grant had been on a flotation device in the swimming area of the lake with two children at the time of the incident when the children fell in the water and Grant went in after them.

