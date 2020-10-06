SD Supreme Court hears case against Pierre, fire department in vehicle crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court will decide whether the city of Pierre and its fire department are liable for a traffic crash that caused permanent damages to a motorcycle driver and a passenger.

Fire department volunteer Gerrit Tronvold was driving to a training session in 2016 when he ran a stop sign north of Pierre and collided with a motorcycle ridden by Randall Jurgens and Lisa Tammen.

Both suffered life-threatening injuries and had to have their left legs amputated.

Jurgens and Tammen say the city should be held responsible because Tronvold was on his way to a fire department meeting.

The court is hearing the case this week and is expected to rule at a later date.