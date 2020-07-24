SD Supreme Court says teen’s sentence for murder not harsh

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled a 90-year prison sentence for a teen who killed a Rapid City convenience store clerk doesn’t violate his constitutional rights.

Carlos Quevedo argued his sentence for second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Kasie Lord was disproportionately harsh for a 17-year-old.

Quevedo, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for stabbing Lord 38 times after she tried to stop him and his friend from stealing beer from the store.

The Supreme Court unanimously decided this week the sentence did not violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. 

