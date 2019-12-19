SD Tribes: Oil companies should pay for pipeline spills

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Industrial pipelines and valves close up on white background. 3d_1557155345478

(AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are proposing legislation that would require oil companies to pay for cleaning up any pipeline spills or leaks as plans are being made to construct the Keystone XL pipeline in the state.

The State-Tribal Relations Committee on Wednesday agreed to sponsor the bill in the 2020 legislative session at the request of the tribes.

The bill would require companies to contribute to a state fund based on the pipeline’s length with a cap of $100 million.

Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline point to a recent spill in northeastern North Dakota in raising concerns about management of the pipeline.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge