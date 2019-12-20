SD tribes seek repeal of law banning them from Minnesota

Representatives gather on the floor of the Minnesota House in the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, May 24, 2019, on the opening day of a special session to finish work on the state’s $48 billion two-year budget. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

(AP) — Tribes in South Dakota are trying again to gain state legislative support to repeal an archaic law that bans them from Minnesota.

The State-Tribal Relations Committee voted this week to introduce a resolution during the 2020 legislative session requesting that Congress repeal the 1863 Dakota Removal Act.

The law forced Native Americans onto South Dakota reservations following the 1862 conflict that included the mass hanging of 38 Dakota men.

Minnesota passed a resolution supporting its repeal in 2009.

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs Committee failed to pass the same resolution during the 2019 session without any discussion.

