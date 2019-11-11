SD woman who called for help before assault files lawsuit

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A woman who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted just hours after calling the sheriff’s office for help is suing Custer County and others because deputies never responded.

In her federal lawsuit, the woman is seeking $2 million, saying deputies could have prevented the crime. The woman told a Custer County dispatcher Sept. 5, 2017, that she had a protection order against her former boyfriend and that he had sent a threatening message after bonding out of jail.

Court records show deputies never responded to the woman’s request for help and she was kidnapped and sexually assault hours later. The perpetrator, Harry Evans, was convicted and sentenced to 92 years in prison.

The defendants say in their response that dispatch had technology troubles with transferring calls to deputies that day.

