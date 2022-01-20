A search for a missing woman from Sidney, Montana resulted in a grim discovery Thursday morning.

A body was located in an area near the home of Katelynn Berry, who has been missing since December 21st. Positive identification of the body has not yet been made.

Volunteers gathered at the Richland County Fire Station Thursday morning to take part in the search efforts.

“It’s nice that people are showing up. That’s one of the reasons that we wanted to come over to show support for the family so that they see that there are people that really care and we need to do that to help others,” Palmer Reising, a volunteer from Williston, said.

“We find things in parking lots and we go out of our way to try to get them back to people and a person is a lot more important than a bag of silver coins we find in a parking lot or something. So this is something that we must do,” Reising said.

A body was located in less than an hour and a half into the search at around 9:20 a.m.

“One of our volunteer search teams searching within one of our pre-defined search areas discovered what appeared to be human remains,” Sidney Police Department Chief Mark Kraft said.

The body matches the description of Berry, but an autopsy will have to be done for confirmation.

“At this time, no identification of those remains has been made, however further search efforts have been suspended at this time,” Kraft said.

After nearly a month of intense efforts, Chief Kraft said he’s extremely thankful for the community for their support during the search for Berry.

“On behalf of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police Department, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude and respect to our civilian volunteers and area law enforcement officers for their overwhelming support in this effort,” Kraft said.

The autopsy will be conducted by the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings within the next few days in an effort to make a positive identification.