Search resumes for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

National News
Posted: / Updated:

This undated image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s Twitter account shows her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. Authorities were searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. (Twitter via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Divers and boats resumed on Saturday the search in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maryland police said.

The search began Thursday afternoon after a report of a canoe in the bay that didn’t return to shore and appeared to be overtaken by strong winds. The search was suspended Friday night and continued Saturday morning, a Maryland Natural Resources Police news release said.

The missing canoeists were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

Vessels were conducting on Saturday sonar operations around the area where the two were last seen and where their overturned canoe was recovered, according to police.

The mother and son may been paddling the canoe from a home in Shady Side, Maryland, to retrieve a ball and couldn’t paddle back to shore, police said earlier.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. She graduated from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service and law school.

“Maeve was a master connector who brought together faculty and students across disciplines and schools in order to advance our shared mission for improving health and advancing justice, particularly for those left out or left behind,” John Monahan, an adviser to Georgetown’s president, said in a news release Saturday. Monahan said the university community is “heartsick” about what happened.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Losing Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Losing Work"

Eating your feelings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating your feelings"

BisMarket

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket"

Flower Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Central"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge