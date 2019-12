FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sears sign is seen in Hackensack, N.J. Sears says it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise cash. Advance Auto Parts says it will sell DieHard auto batteries in its more than 4,800 stores. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — Sears says it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise cash.

Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores. And it will still be able to create products for the brand that are related to auto products, like the DieHard boots it currently sells.

Advance Auto Parts says it will sell DieHard auto batteries in its more than 4,800 stores.