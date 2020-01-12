Second day of record warmth bathes parts of New England

National News
Posted: / Updated:

People sit on docks in the Charles River Esplanade park, in Boston, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, while enjoying unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s in many places in the state Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Bostonians ditched their parkas, mittens and thermal underwear for a second day as record-breaking warm temperatures again bathed the region in springlike temperatures.

In Boston, the mercury reached a wildly unseasonable 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

That not only smashed the record of 61 degrees for the day set in 1913, 1975, and 2017, according to the National Weather Service, it was also only the fourth time since records began being kept in 1872 that Boston saw any January day reach 70 or above.

Saturday was the third day to reach that mark with temperature topping out at 70 degrees in the city.

The warmth spread across other parts of New England.

In Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reported the record for Sunday was broken at 4:51 a.m., when temperatures reached 62 degrees. The previous record of 60 degrees was set in 2018.

A bit south on Sunday, New York City reached a record high of 68 degrees in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend’s weird weather delighted golfers who were able to hit the links at a time of year when many golf courses are covered in snow. The weather was tougher on outdoor ice skating rinks which were either melting or closed.

Despite the balmy weather, few New Englanders were lulled into thinking they will escape winter’s wrath completely.

Temperatures are expected to dip back into the 30s and 40s for much of the week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13"

Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13"

A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills"

Mrs. Haga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Haga"

Spectrum Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spectrum Online"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Reusing Christmas Trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reusing Christmas Trees"

Billings Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billings Crash"

Frostbite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frostbite"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19"

Minot Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hockey"

Minot Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shooting"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

High School Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

Securing the Ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Securing the Ballot"

Bison Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bison Party"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge