Second police officer dies by suicide after responding to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A second police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot died by suicide days after the siege, the acting Metropolitan Police Chief said on Tuesday.

Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III revealed in his opening statement to a closed session of the House Appropriations Committee that one of his officers, Jeffrey Smith, died by suicide on Jan 15.

“We honor the service and sacrifices of Officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffery Smith, and offer condolences to all the grieving families,” Contee said. “The costs for this insurrection — both human and monetary — will be steep.”

Smith, 35, was a law enforcement officer for 12 years, assigned to the Washington, D.C., neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Georgetown.

Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also died by suicide within days of responding to the riot.

On Jan. 6 five people died during the attack, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. One rioter was shot by an officer inside the Capitol. Three other people died from medical emergencies.

Contee said 65 D.C. police officers were injured – ranging from scratches, bruises, eyes burning and injuries from mace.

Federal authorities have charged more than 150 people in connection with storming the Capitol.