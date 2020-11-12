Section of North Carolina bridge collapses during live TV report

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — It was a scary moment for a news crew in North Carolina as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on air.

FOX 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters.

The crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge.

The Carolinas continued to be hard hit with heavy rain Thursday as a slow-moving cold front crossed the region, with flash flood warnings issued for several counties.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible, along with higher totals, especially east of Charlotte, North Carolina, if the front slows even more. The rain is expected to clear by Thursday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

A very cold Thursday forecast

Evertide

NDC NOV 12

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

NDHP Helps Grant Family

Harvest

Surprise for Veteran

Hiring EMTs

Wreath Sponsoring

Veteran Ceremony

KX Gives Back

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss