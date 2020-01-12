Securing the Ballot Box for the 2020 Election Season

National News

by: Anna Wiernicki

Posted:

(WASHINGTON D.C.)– The CEOs of the three biggest U.S. voting equipment manufacturers testified before the House Administration Committee this week. Lawmakers say they want to know how we are preparing for the presidential election this November.

Before millions of Americans cast their votes in November, Illinois Republican Congressman Rodney Davis wants to make sure every vote is safe.

“Is there any method of voting that is 100 percent secure?” Davis asked the CEOs.

They all responded, “No”.

At the capitol on Thursday, lawmakers grilled the CEOs of the three biggest voting equipment manufacturers in the country.

California Democrat Zoe Lofgren says more than 100 million registered voters rely on the companies to protect their voting machines, and employees, from foreign interference.

“We learned in Special Counsel Mueller’s report that Russian counterintelligence officers targeted employees of voting technology companies,” Lofgren explained.

CEO of Dominion Voting Systems John Poulos says they want to make sure that doesn’t happen this November.

He added, “Older, end of life technology is being replaced with certified solutions that produce paper records for auditing and resilience.”

And Poulos says every employee at Dominion who works with the voting machines must pass a yearly background check, and complete cybersecurity awareness training.

Lofgren says now the companies need to focus on where the machines’ technology is coming from.

Lofgren asked Poulos, “Do you have components from China or Russia?”

Poulos responded, “We do have components from china”.

Davis says us voting machines should be made here in the US.

“We want to protect our elections, we want to make sure your machines are unhackable,” said Davis.

Lawmakers urged the companies to get busy, time is running out.

