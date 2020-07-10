Security guard charged with murder after fighting with customer over face mask rules

National News

by: KTLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Umeir Hawkins, left, and Sabrina Carter, right, are seen in booking photos released by Gardena police.

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A security guard at a California market faces murder charges after allegedly fighting with a customer who was not wearing a face mask.

Prosecutors filed charges against Umeir Corniche Hawkins, 38, and his wife after the dispute on July 5 ended with 50-year-old Jerry Lewis being fatally shot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The incident began when Lewis apparently entered a market without a face covering. The lack of a mask led to a confrontation between the defendant and the victim, according to the DA’s Office.

Lewis left the store but returned. The pair then began to fight, officials said.

That’s when 50-year-old Sabrina Carter — who was in the parking lot as she waited for her husband to get off work — armed herself and pointed the gun at the victim and other customers, according to the Gardena Police Department. Her intervention caused the fight to end.

As Lewis was walking away, Hawkins produced a firearm and allegedly opened fire on the victim, hitting him in the lower part of his body, police said. Lewis died at the scene.

Hawkins was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a felon, a DA’s news release stated. Carter has also been charged with one count of possession of a handgun by a felon. Both pleaded not guilty when they appeared in court Wednesday.

Both defendants have a previous assault conviction from 2013, according to the felony complaint.

Hawkins faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if convicted. He was held on $1 million bail. Carter faces up to three years in prison, and her bail was set at $35,000.

The pair are scheduled to return to L.A. County Superior Court on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Prepare for dangerous storms later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for dangerous storms later today"

Home Instead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Instead"

NDC JULY 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 10"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Cancer Center Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Upgrade"

Bismarck Representatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation Voting"

911 Addresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 Addresses"

ERG Breakdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "ERG Breakdown"

Washburn Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Fundraiser"

AARC Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Help"

Ag Field Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Field Days"

Daycare Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Reopening"

No Fleas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Fleas Market"

Beet Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Bucks"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss