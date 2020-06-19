See your state’s COVID-19 risk level

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Only three states are currently on track to contain COVID-19, according to data compiled by nonprofit Covid Act Now – Michigan, New York and New Jersey, as of June 19.

Covid Act Now is made up of epidemiologists, health experts, technologists and public policy leaders, and works in partnership with Stanford University, Georgetown University and Grand Rounds, according to the group’s website.

Nonprofit Covid Act Now is tracing states’ COVID-19 risk level. Green signifies “on track to contain COVID,” yellow “Controlled disease growth,” orange “at risk” and red “active or imminent outbreak.” (Courtesy: Covid Act Now)

While cases are declining in those three states, most of the country is experiencing “controlled disease growth.”

Those states include California, Hawaii, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indian, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The “at-risk” states are Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alaska, Maine and Florida.

In the “active or imminent outbreak” category are four states – Arizona, Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.

See more on the Covid Act Now website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Hairdresser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hairdresser"

Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mineral Rights"

Drone Sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone Sessions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Crosby Daycare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Daycare"

Crosby New Pool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby New Pool"

New Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hours"

BBQ Truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ Truck"

Grant Extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Extended"

Oil Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Wells"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss