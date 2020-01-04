Selective Service site crashes amid fear of military draft

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

The Selective Service says its website crashed Friday.

It came hours after the announcement the head of Iran’s revolutionary guards Quds Force was killed by a U.S. airstrike.

It sparked fears on social media of a war between the two nations and the possibility of another military draft in the U.S.

The Selective Service tweeted:

“Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time.

If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue.

We appreciate your patience.”

The U.S. draft ended in 1973, when the military shifted to an all-volunteer force.

All men ages 18 to 25 are still required by law to provide basic personal information to the Selective Service System.

The Selective Service says if a national emergency creates the need for a draft, congress and the president would need to pass legislation authorizing it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

