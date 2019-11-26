Senate Democrats propose sweeping data privacy bill

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are proposing a broad federal data privacy law that would allow people to see what information companies have collected on them and demand that it be deleted.

But the bill is likely to face bipartisan challenges in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington is leading the effort.

The bill, called the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act, is similar to one set to take effect in California in January. But the federal bill would largely leave that and other state laws in place — a move that is certain to face opposition from the technology industry, which has been calling for a single federal data privacy law.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing on data privacy on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Ordinance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Crosswalk Concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalk Concern"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26"

Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit"

Food pantries busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food pantries busy"

Drew Steidler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Steidler"

Regent Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regent Grocery Store"

Mott Clean-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mott Clean-up"

Urban Meyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Urban Meyer"

Chief Justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Justice"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

Travel Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Trends"

Turkey Pardon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkey Pardon"

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Century Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Birthday Bash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Bash"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge