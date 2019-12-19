Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Senate OKs big changes to how Americans save for retirement

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, new $1 bills with the signatures of U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are cut and stacked at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. Last year’s scary tumble for the stock market wasn’t enough to scare workers off of saving for retirement. Instead, many ended up saving more. During the first quarter of this year, the average worker set aside a record $2,370, according to Fidelity Investments. Including employer contributions, workers saved an average of 13.5% of their pay during the first three months of 2019. That’s the closest they’ve ever come to Fidelity’s recommendation of 15%. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A major change to how Americans save for retirement is close to becoming law.

The Senate on Thursday passed the Secure Act as part of its massive spending package. The House passed it earlier this week and it now heads to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

The Secure Act — which stands for Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement — is designed to help more people set aside more money for retirement. It does so primarily by removing some of the hurdles that keep people from saving.

Among its highlights is a provision that would make it easier for small businesses to band together to offer retirement plans to their employees. It also opens the door for long-term part-time employees to gain access to workplace retirement plans.

In addition, it raises the age that Americans must start drawing from retirement savings, known as the required minimum distribution age, from 70½ to 72, as people are living and working longer. It also provides more years for people to contribute to individual retirement accounts, for the same reason.

It creates new rules that could expand lifetime-income options within workplace plans, such as annuities. That’s aimed at helping people establish reliable streams of income in retirement. It would also make it easier for employees to transfer retirement plan assets when they change jobs.

It also fixes a component of the 2017 tax overhaul that raised taxes on benefits received by family members of deceased military veterans, as well as taxes on some students and members of Native American tribes.

It is widely considered the biggest piece of retirement legislation since the Pension Protection Act of 2006. The Secure Act had bipartisan support among lawmakers, as well as many in the financial and retirement industries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge