Senior pictures capture feeling of graduating in the COVID-19 pandemic

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Mountain View Studio

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior in the Forbes Road School District in Pennsylvania went out with his mother, owner of Mountain View Studio and captured the feeling of being “Class of Covid19.”

Nicholas Reyan grabbed his graduation gown, a face mask and toilet paper and headed out with Heather Chilcote to visually show his feelings on the situation, sentiments seniors in the rest of the nation could be feeling.

After Governors across the country started closing schools, Reyan and many others realized they’d likely miss their chance to walk across the stage and get their diploma after 12 years in the school system.

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the United States and the entire world, drastic measures had to be put in place by government officials. From schools closing to people being ordered to not leave their house, it’s definitely uncertain times right now.

Reyan and Chilcote set out to take the apocalyptic senior pictures as photos sometimes truly are worth a thousand words.

  • Photo: Mountain View Studio
  • Photo: Mountain View Studio
  • Photo: Mountain View Studio

Mountain View Studio, who specializes in senior photos, can be found on Facebook by clicking here.

They also add that the mask and gloves were things they already had on hand. They were not purchased for the photoshoot. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

