SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From a pandemic to national conversations about justice and race to an election season featuring intense passion, there is a lot happening right now that can prompt anxiety or depression.

Mental health is important to talk about all the time, but September is a month dedicated to conversations about suicide and mental illness.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has spoken out about the importance of the month, offering up his office as a point of contact for help. Mallory Kloucek with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in South Dakota says having conversations about mental health and suicide is just as important as having conversations about physical health.

“Just like physical health, we all have mental health, regardless of whether we have a mental health condition. Especially at this point in time, people who have diagnosed mental health conditions, they’re being affected greatly, but even just any person, that mental health is a huge piece to talk about,” Kloucek said.